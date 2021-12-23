Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lumber through windshield injures man in Newton County

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - EMS personnel took a Louisiana man to a hospital in Beaumont after an unsecured piece of lumber fell off a flatbed truck on State Highway 87 in Newton County Wednesday and struck his windshield.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 6:21 p.m. about two-tenths of a mile south of County Road 2091 on SH 87.

The preliminary crash report shows that Julius Hippler, 55, of Florien, Louisiana, was driving north on SH 87 in a 2019 Ford pickup. At the same time, an unknown flatbed truck hauling lumber was heading south on SH 87.

“It is reported that a piece of lumber fell off the flatbed and struck the windshield of the pickup on the driver’s side, causing significant damage,” the press release stated.

Sgt. Shana Clark with DPS said that the piece of lumber struck Hippler in the head after it came through his windshield.

Hippler was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of his injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation, no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

