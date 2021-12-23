Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NET Health preparing for holidays with pandemic, but seeing upward trend in vaccination

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “We worry for our hospitals and for those traveling this year,” NET Health Emergency Preparedness Russel Hopkins warns East Texans this holiday season.

“Holiday travel right now is not a great idea. Particularly if you’re not using mitigation measures and you’re not vaccinated,” Hopkins said.

“More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2,” according to AAA. An increase in travel amongst the spread of the omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, there has not been a confirmation of omicron in East Texas, “But we know that people are presenting with the mild symptoms, primarily a scratchy throat, fatigue , really, really mild symptoms and then they’re turning up positive,” Hopkins said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, daily COVID cases are rising. On Monday in Gregg County, 9,245 and 9,251 on Wednesday. On Monday in Angelina County, 6,782 and 6,792 on Wednesday. In Nacogdoches County, 5758 on Monday and 5763 on Wednesday. Today in Smith County, up 26 from Monday. “The cases are trending upward in our 7 day average. We’ve seen locally our case count in hospitals go from a recent low of 51, were back to 64,” Hopkins said.

Vaccinations are also rising.

“Just a few shots each day, Hopkins said. “We’re just making incremental gains, but it’s part of an overall trend upwards with vaccines.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Miguel Garcia 30
Nacogdoches County deputies make arrest in child shooting
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,533 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

Latest News

“Just a few shots each day, Hopkins said. “We’re just making incremental gains, but it’s part...
NET Health preparing for holidays with pandemic, but seeing upward trend in vaccination
VISION BOX
VISION BOX
APARTMENT FIRE HUGHES SPRINGS
APARTMENT FIRE HUGHES SPRINGS
W FIRST ST FIRE
W FIRST ST FIRE
GOUDARZI AND YOUNG HAM GIVEAWAY
GOUDARZI AND YOUNG HAM GIVEAWAY