Rutgers to replace SEC opponent in the 77th Taxslayer Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are headed to Jacksonville! The Scarlet Knights have accepted an invitation from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Board of Trustees to play in the 77th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl as the replacement for Texas A&M.

“Our team is very grateful to the NCAA Oversight Committee for providing a team to fill the slot in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. We want to extend special thanks to our partners and the Northeast Florida community for their tremendous support over the past 24 hours.” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman John Duce. “The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl team is ready to welcome Rutgers student-athletes, coaching staff and fans to sunny Florida.”

The 77th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

“The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl team has done an amazing job of pivoting in these circumstances,” says TaxSlayer CEO Brian Rhodes. “We wish the Aggies a speedy recovery, and we are looking forward to a great bowl game between Wake Forest and Rutgers.”

Rutgers is led by head coach Greg Schiano, who is leading the Scarlet Knights to a bowl game for the seventh time, winning the last five trips. This will be the program’s first bowl berth since 2014. In 2021, RU earned Big Ten road wins at Illinois and Indiana after completing a 3-0 non-conference slate. They will be making their first appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

“We are so excited to be part of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the sixth oldest bowl in the country. It’s a great moment for our student-athletes and coaching staff,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “This program has made great strides under the leadership of head coach Greg Schiano and what better way to showcase that than at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve. It is an equally exciting time for our Rutgers fans to be part of this marquee game.”

