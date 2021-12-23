Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh is wanted for homicide in Texas.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of 22-year-old Joseph Tedder of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene.

Police say they soon learned Tedder was wanted in connection with a homicide in early November in Austin, Texas, that stemmed from a drug deal.

Authorities tracked Tedder to a Pittsburgh home and he was taken into custody. He’s awaiting arraignment and an extradition hearing.

