Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and...
Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.
First responder killed in Angelina County ambulance wreck
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
600 block of North Raguet Street, Lufkin
Lufkin family escapes home fire after hearing ‘boom’
Chief's official Therapet "business card"
East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet
Peggy Sue Simmons
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden chat with NORAD on Christmas Eve as they track...
President, first lady chat with NORAD
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
A newly hired TSA officer with previous experience as an EMT raced into action at Newark, N.J....
TSA officer talks about saving baby's life
FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021....
Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services