Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Couple says ‘I do’ at Gainesville Whataburger

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A couple in Gainesville stopped at a local Whataburger this week to order up a burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a side of matrimony.

“It was our first date, so we needed something quick to get married at, and this was perfect,” said Krissie Phillips, who married Clay Mitchell at a Gainesville Whataburger.

Krissie and Clay met in physical training together.

Not too long after, he headed to Missouri for Military Occupational Specialty school for the Marine Corp.

The two did long-distance for six months.

“She’s everything to me,” said Clay Mitchell. “It was so hard being away for so long, and when I got back, everything was so different, but she’s still here.”

He found out he would be coming home for 15 days before leaving for his station in California, and this time he’d be gone for 36 months.

That’s when he pitched the idea of getting married at Whataburger.

“I was like, ‘I love you so as long as we’re married,’” said Phillips.

Surrounded by friends, family, and a few customers, Krissie walked down the aisle.

“I’m so happy I get to go with him and be with him cause it was hard not being with him for six months,” said Phillips.

The couple even shared their first meal there, including a patty melt with jalapenos and a junior cheeseburger.

They plan on leaving for California in a few days, and they said there’s no question if they made the right order in life.

“A lot of things happened to make sure we know that its fate, so we just kinda know,” said Phillips.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.
First responder killed in Angelina County ambulance wreck
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
600 block of North Raguet Street, Lufkin
Lufkin family escapes home fire after hearing ‘boom’
Chief's official Therapet "business card"
East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet
Peggy Sue Simmons
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister

Latest News

FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021....
Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
ANGELINA CO FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH
ANGELINA CO FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH
“We just cannot keep up with the demand that the mills need to keep producing lumber. We’re...
East Texas timber harvesters dealing with supply shortages, inflated prices