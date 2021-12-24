Cowboys not satisfied with making the playoffs, have eyes on NFC East crown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear on what constitutes a successful season in Dallas since the team opened up training camp.

Success to the owner of the team is simple; win the Super Bowl. Dallas took the first step in that goal Thursday night when Tennessee beat San Francisco. The loss by the 49ers secured a NFC playoff berth for Dallas. It is their first playoff appearance since 2018. Dallas would lose in the divisional round. Sitting in second place right now, the team has some work to do to get a first round bye but that is not their immediate goal this week. Their goal Sunday is to clinch the NFC East title.

“I Had the game on [last night] but how it lines up for us playing Sunday night against division rival Washington for a division title, that is where our focus is,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We had confidence we would check this box but this is about winning the division outright and staying in the hunt for a higher seed.”

Dallas plays Washington Sunday night and a win at AT&T in primetime would secure the title, but Dallas could already be the champs before they take the field if Philadelphia loses to New York.

If Dallas can get the NFC East locked up on Sunday don’t expect to see McCarthy rest the starters with just the top seed getting a bye under the new playoff format.

“I have done it both ways and neither one worked out,” McCarthy said. “I have been 15-1 and rested people and lost a playoff game after that. I have also played them the last week against the same opponent and we lost the playoff game as well. You learn from you experience but every year is different and the landscape of each team is different. We will answers those questions when we get there.”

