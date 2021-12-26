Lufkin police offer tips to preventing theft during the holiday season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to Alarms.Org, There are around 2.5 million burglaries happening in the United States every year, and trends show a spike in home burglaries around Christmas. On Sunday, the Lufkin Police Department offered some tips to prevent holiday theft.

“We don’t want to advertise ourselves as having new nice things. If we can do that, we won’t be as likely to be seen as a target for the burglar,” Smith said.

A 2020 survey featuring 1000 consumers done by Experian shows that one in four respondents have been a victim to a burglary, robbery, mugging or fraud during the holidays. Det. JB Smith with The City of Lufkin Police Department said trash materials after the holidays sometimes act as an incentive for thieves.

“There is a chance that if you place some empty boxes out by your curb that show your new TV, your new game system, your new appliances, whatever it might be that you could be advertising to burglars. Keep in mind burglars do not need a reason to break into your house; they’re criminals. They’ll do it just because they think you have something that is better than what they have,” Smith said.

Smith advises you to break down the boxes and put them in trash bags or take them to the recycling center in Lufkin.

“We call it hardening the target. So if my house has no boxes in front of it, and my doors are locked and my alarm is set, I’m a harder target, a less likely target than your house next door with the boxes out front and the doors unlocked,” Smith said.

Smith said the same thing goes for cars when you are making holiday returns. Make sure your vehicle doors are locked and your belongings are not on display in the front seat.

According to FBI data, most break-ins occur during the day between 1o a.m. and 3 p.m. because it is when people are least likely to be home.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.