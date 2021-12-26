Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hoping you all had a wonderful Christmas and a pleasant Saturday. It certainly was a warm one this afternoon, and Longview even set a new record high of 81 degrees! We will trend well above average tomorrow as well, although temperatures shouldn’t be as warm as what we saw today. Sunday will start off with some patchy dense fog and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will be possible until around lunchtime, which is when sunshine will begin to become a bit more prevalent in East Texas. Highs tomorrow will range in the middle to upper 70s with a few spots maybe hitting 80 degrees once again. We’ll see middle to upper 70s for highs on Monday as well but thankfully a few showers will be possible in the afternoon which will help out a lucky few cool off. Spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday as well, then more widespread scattered showers and isolated thundershowers move into East Texas on Wednesday as our next weak cold front moves through. We’ll drop into the lower to middle 50s for morning lows on Thursday and Friday, and while highs may be cooler it wont be by much as temps will still likely warm into the lower 70s. Friday is New Years Eve by the way, and for now it looks like the weather should cooperate for anyone looking to ring in the new year with only a few spotty showers popping up Friday night. New Years Day is looking muggy and mostly dry with scattered showers developing later in the day ahead of another cold front which should arrive by next Sunday (January 2nd).

