Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Limited visibility this morning due to fog across the region. Dense Fog Advisories in effect until 10AM - please use caution when driving and be safe outside. The fog should clear as we approach the lunch time hours and church dismissals. This afternoon, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be just a degree or two cooler than yesterday, we’ll be in the upper 70s today.

We’ll keep highs in the upper 70s for the next three days, then our next cool down arrives. Rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday, through at least Saturday. We’ll see highs cool into the mid 70s after Tuesday, and lows return to the 50s. Overall, still not a winter-like week, but at least the “cooler” temps and rain will be a change in the right direction. That is, if you’re wanting more winter-like weather. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

