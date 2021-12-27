Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas

Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, the Harker Heights Fire Department announced on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier.”

Collier served as fire chief from 2006 to 2016.

He “brought an abundance of experience and education to those he led so faithfully. He will be greatly missed,” the department said in the post.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

