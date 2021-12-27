Chiefs beat Steelers 36-10, win AFC West for 6th straight year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10. This win sealed the Chiefs sixth consecutive AFC West Division title. That’s the most consecutive titles any team in the AFC West has every won.

From the jump, the Chiefs were in the zone on all phases. Kansas City forced a punt after their first drive fizzled out quickly. The Chiefs put together a 14-play, 73-yard drive that ended in a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run on the goal line.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 7#Steelers: 0



The Chiefs convert a fourth down on the goal line. A few plays later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes a great run for the score. Edwards-Helaire has now run in 4 touchdowns this season. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QC71miOvzJ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 26, 2021

On the Steelers ensuing possession, Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception directly to Charvarius Ward. The Chiefs took over already in opposing territory and KC made Pittsburgh pay.

Patrick Mahomes threw his first touchdown of the day to Byron Pringle. The Chiefs led 14-0 after the first quarter.

Kansas City added a 44-yard field goal from Elliott Fry, who was playing because starting kicker Harrison Butker missed the game due to COVID-19, and weren’t done scoring in the first half.

Near the goal line, Mahomes quickly threw the ball to Mecole Hardman and the receiver powered his way in for a touchdown.

Kansas City shut out the Steelers in the first half. That marked five straight first halves that Pittsburgh had been shut out, the most for the Steelers since 1940.

In the second half, the Steelers gifted the Chiefs another possession after Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson fumbled the ball. Tyrann Mathieu recovered the ball for the Chiefs second turnover.

Kansas City would once again punish the Steelers for the turnover. Mahomes dumped it off once again to Byron Pringle and he made multiple defenders miss on his way to the end zone. This marked the first time in the former Kansas State receivers NFL career that he had scored multiple touchdowns in a game.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 30#Steelers: 0



Byron Pringle shakes multiple defends on his way to the end zone. That's his second receiving touchdown on the day, marking the first multi-touchdown game for the former Kansas State receiver. #ChiefsKingdom #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/HwuTQkaCdt — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 26, 2021

The Chiefs preserved the shutout all the way until late in the third quarter until the Steelers kicked a field goal.

Patrick Mahomes had a sensational outing. He completed 23/30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. Byron Pringle’s career day ended with 6 catches for 75 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the road for their final two games of the season. They play at Cincinnati against the Bengals (9-6, 1st in AFC North) on Jan. 2 at 12:00 p.m. That game can be seen only on WIBW.

