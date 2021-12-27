Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial requested a white board and different colored sticky notes Monday as it signaled that it had plenty of work to do after a long holiday weekend.

Jurors in Manhattan federal court also requested the transcripts of some trial testimony and the definition of “incitement.” Judge Alison J. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.

The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, who was behind bars for her 60th birthday Saturday, was described as a central component to Epstein’s plans by four women who testified they were sexually abused as teenagers by Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and afterward.

Maxwell’s lawyers said the memories of her accusers were corrupted by the passage of time and the influence of lawyers steering them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.

The jury, which deliberated two full days last week, already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi. They have given little hint of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that...
Trinity police seek suspect of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Nacogdoches Fire Department celebrates Christmas together while working
Nacogdoches Fire Department spends Christmas working to ensure community’s safety

Latest News

CMPD officers were called to an east Charlotte apartment complex Monday morning.
14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
Edward O. Wilson, co-author of "The Ants," which won the Pulitzer Prize for general...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
LIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell verdict watch