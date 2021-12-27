Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly could skies tonight with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight, we’ll drop down into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow. A low chance for rain in the forecast for Tuesday, and highs will be in the upper 70s. Better rain chances for East Texas Wednesday AM/Wednesday. A few showers/thundershowers, and the possibility for some strong to severe thunderstorms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of ETX in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. We’ll keep you updated as details are fine tuned.

Beyond the next three days, temps will go from above normal, to below normal. By this weekend, a strong cold front will move through and bring more rain/storms along with the cooler temps. Our best rain chances for the second half of the forecast period look to be Friday night into Saturday. This front will take highs down to the 40s and 50s, and lows into the 20s and 30s. For you winter weather lovers, early Sunday we could see a light winter mix in parts of East Texas - but major weather/travel impacts are not expected at this time.

