Monday's Weather: Breezy and warm again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible.  Temperatures are starting in the 60s and will warm into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.  Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with south and southwest winds gusting to at least 15 mph.  More clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two.  Better rain chances are in the forecast Wednesday ahead of a cold front that moves in Wednesday evening.  No big cool down with this front as temperatures stay in the 70s through the end of the week.  A stronger cold front arrives just in time for the new year with rain likely this weekend and a big cool down by early next week.

