Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Police Department has released video of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

The incident happened Saturday at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police received a report of a vehicle striking a 36-year-old man who had stopped and laid in the middle of the Highway 19 in the area of Kelly Street. It is unclear why the man stopped and laid in the middle of the highway.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man left the scene. It was reported to possibly be a small dark in color, possibly dark green, small car.

Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen moving north towards Crockett on Hwy 19. Possible damage may be found on the front of the vehicle.

If you have information that may lead to the identification of the driver of the suspected vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or crime stoppers program.

