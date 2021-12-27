Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Police Department has released video of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

The incident happened Saturday at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police received a report of a vehicle striking a 36-year-old man who had stopped and laid in the middle of the Highway 19 in the area of Kelly Street. It is unclear why the man stopped and laid in the middle of the highway.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man left the scene. It was reported to possibly be a small dark in color, possibly dark green, small car.

Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen moving north towards Crockett on Hwy 19. Possible damage may be found on the front of the vehicle.

If you have information that may lead to the identification of the driver of the suspected vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or crime stoppers program.

RELATED: Trinity police seek suspect of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that...
Trinity police seek suspect of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Nacogdoches Fire Department celebrates Christmas together while working
Nacogdoches Fire Department spends Christmas working to ensure community’s safety

Latest News

U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Breezy and warm again today
Lufkin police department strongly recommends the proper disposal of holiday gift boxes to help...
Lufkin police offer tips to preventing theft during the holiday season