Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in

Police lights
Police lights
By Christian Terry and Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said the suspect in a shooting that injured a 11-year-old girl Sunday has turned himself in.

The incident happened at a home in the 2500 block of FM 1988 Sunday. The sheriff’s office received a report that someone had fired a gun into the home, striking a 11-year-old girl that was asleep.

Lyons said they believe it was a drive-by shooting and also believed only one person was involved. The sheriff also said they believe the suspect was targeting the mother when the girl was shot.

The suspect is currently being questioned.

