Beloved Waco athlete with autism gets letter jacket honoring special touchdown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Titus Holdman, a beloved Central Texas high school athlete with autism who scored a last second touchdown that went viral earlier this year, was gifted a varsity letter jacket that includes a patch paying tribute to his unforgettable play.

Holdman, 17, was awarded the jacket by E-Clips Jackets of Waco. The shop picked up the cost of the patches on the jacket and then surprised him with it at Midway High School.

The jacket includes the boy’s first name on the front, last name on the back, and a 2022 patch for his graduation year. There’s also a patch with 85, his football number.

The most special addition, however, is a football patch stating “Touchdown 10-29-21.”

October 29 was the date Titus got a handoff from Midway quarterback Reid Tedford at the end of the fourth quarter against Cedar Hill and ran 57 yards for a touchdown as both teams followed him into the end zone and celebrated together.

The play went viral on social media and also led to Titus earning the first-ever Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Honorable Mention Award.

Midway head coach Shane Anderon was there for the presentation. So was Midway’s Offensive Line Coach Mark Villareal, who has a special bond with Titus.

Mark’s wife, Jackie, is also Titus’ beloved teacher at Midway. She got an opportunity to speak with Titus about what the jacket meant to him.

“I feel like a new person and a member of the football team, and it feels perfect, and it’s feeling good,” he told Jackie. " I’m so glad to be a part of this football team.”

E-Clips owner Patti Gooch has made tens of thousands of letter jackets for Central Texas High School students, but said awarding Titus his letter jacket is a memory she’ll never forget.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I never get to see kids get a jacket and this was just so special because Titus had been here playing football all four years and got to score that touchdown that last game,” Gooch said.

“Kids are usually excited to get a letter jacket, but not like Titus,” Gooch said.

Titus is enjoying his new letter jacket and his Christmas break but has big plans for when he returns for his last semester of high school.

His father said Titus hopes to soon get a job so he can start saving money to buy a scooter and move out on his own.

