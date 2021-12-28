Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle


Video shows suspect after Lufkin business complex ransacked over holiday weekend

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say that sometime over the holiday weekend, offices in a business complex in the 1300 block of South John Redditt Dr. were broken into by an unknown suspect.

Five offices in the complex were affected. Items stolen during the break-in include a computer, checks, three exterior cameras, a TV, a leather briefcase, and a silver dollar.

The suspect gained entry to the businesses by prying open back doors, police say.

According to Lufkin Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth, they believe these burglaries may be connected to a series of break-ins along Gaslight Boulevard. A business on that street captured surveillance footage of a possible suspect in those burglaries.

Pebsworth says police have stepped up patrol and broken up several homeless camps in this area over the past month, but it has not led to a suspect.

If anyone has information on the identity of the possible suspect, please contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

