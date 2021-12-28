Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Cheer’ returns to Netflix for season 2 on January 12

Navarro College Cheerleading Coach Monica Aldama
Navarro College Cheerleading Coach Monica Aldama(Credit: Netflix)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - “Cheer,” the popular Netflix show featuring the cheerleading squad from Corsicana’s Navarro College, is returning for its second season on January 12, the streaming service announced on social media.

The Netflix docuseries follows the cheer teams at Navarro College and rival Trinity Valley Community College, also in Texas, on their journey to a national competition in Daytona, Florida.

According to CNN, the second season will chronicle how Covid-19 upended the 2020 cheer season, in addition to the serious criminal accusations against “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, indicted on federal charges of enticing minors to engage in sexual activity.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW:

“It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had,” the team’s coach, Monica Aldama, said in the trailer.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now. Everyone just felt lost,” another cast member says in the trailer.

Returning stars, according to People Magazine, include Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback and Morgan Simianer.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered

Latest News

Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Lufkin ISD to require masks for students, staff beginning Jan. 5
Upshur Solar Farm
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
Covid In East Texas
East Texas COVID-19 cases increase as at-home test availability dips
new EMS service
Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service