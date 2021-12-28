‘Cheer’ returns to Netflix for season 2 on January 12

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - “Cheer,” the popular Netflix show featuring the cheerleading squad from Corsicana’s Navarro College, is returning for its second season on January 12, the streaming service announced on social media.

The Netflix docuseries follows the cheer teams at Navarro College and rival Trinity Valley Community College, also in Texas, on their journey to a national competition in Daytona, Florida.

According to CNN, the second season will chronicle how Covid-19 upended the 2020 cheer season, in addition to the serious criminal accusations against “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, indicted on federal charges of enticing minors to engage in sexual activity.

“It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had,” the team’s coach, Monica Aldama, said in the trailer.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now. Everyone just felt lost,” another cast member says in the trailer.

Returning stars, according to People Magazine, include Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback and Morgan Simianer.

