Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Tyrell D. Beasley
Tyrell D. Beasley((Source: Crockett Police Department))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department is searching for the suspect in an assault.

According to a Facebook post from the department, during the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 27, officers responded to the 100 Block of Lewis Circle in reference to an assault.

During the investigation, the victim identified Tyrell D. Beasley, 31, as the suspect. Crockett police said Beasley has pending charges for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony), and Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon (2nd Degree Felony) as a result of this incident.

Police said Beasley is also currently wanted by multiple agencies for the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon ( 3rd Degree Felony)

Deadly Conduct- Firing Weapon ( 3rd Degree Felony)

Assault Family Member/ Impede Breath/Circulation ( 3rd Degree Felony)

Injury to a Child ( 3rd Degree Felony)

TDCJ Parole Warrant ( Injury to a Child 2 Counts)

Theft of Firearm ( State Jail Felony)

Possession of Marijuana ( Misdemeanor B )

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon ( Misdemeanor A)

The department said Beasley is known to frequent Crockett and Palestine. They also said Beasley should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Beasley, they ask that you notify law enforcement immediately. Call 911 to report his location. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

