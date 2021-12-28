Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kentucky boy with autism found in Central Texas after days-long search

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on...
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was found in Central Texas shortly after midnight on December 28th.(Shively Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Shively, Kentucky the week before Christmas was found in Austin, Texas around midnight on December 28th.

Kerry Brooks was found by an officer following several days of searching by law enforcement, his family, and members of the community.

An investigation into how Brooks ended up in Texas is underway, Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said.

“There is a lot of interest in this case and what may have occurred with Kerry while he was missing,” Allen said.

“There is an investigation as to how Kerry made it to Austin and who may have helped him get there. It is likely that criminal charges will be sought in this case.”

There was no word on who might be charged in connection with Brooks’ disappearance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered

Latest News

Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Lufkin ISD to require masks for students, staff beginning Jan. 5
Upshur Solar Farm
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
Covid In East Texas
East Texas COVID-19 cases increase as at-home test availability dips
new EMS service
Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service