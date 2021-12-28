Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man shot, dies after allegedly burglarizing Rusk County home

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a burglary suspect was shot by a member of the homeowner’s family.

On December 25 at approximately 12:40 a.m., deputies and investigators report responding to the 6300 block of CR 4174 to a call regarding a burglary suspect, gunshot victim later identified as Jason Holland.

A family member visiting the owner of the home, noticed a flashlight coming from the other house on the property. The family member went to investigate the suspicious light and found Holland inside of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family member gave Holland several commands to get on the floor, but Holland refused, Holland then reportedly reached into his pocket and charged at the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holland was struck by two rounds, rushed to Trinity Mother Frances for surgery, but died of his wounds.

This case will be sent to the District Attorney’s office once the autopsy and toxicology reports are completed. Then the case will be submitted to the Grand Jury. No further information will be given by the Sheriff’s Office until the grand jury has made a decision.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

