Nationwide staffing shortage affecting East Texas nursing homes

Right now around the nation there is an ongoing crisis in the nursing home industry. Nurses around the country are seeing the practice take a toll on them and the health care provider industry.

“Nursing shortage in the United States is not new, it’s just becoming more and more apparent to people outside of the industry and quite honestly, some of us in the industry, were just kind of flipped completely unaware that there was a nursing shortage. And that goes for not just nurses, but caregivers as well,” shared Brian Levy the Director of Marketing and Business Development for Cambridge Caregivers.

With a lack of nurses and at-home health care providers comes the question, without registered nurses who can provide for families in need? This burnout has led to a depleted workforce which could lead to dire consequences to one of the nations most vulnerable populations.

“I think the care is really going to change, and I mean you know there’s always going to be a need for a facility. I mean not everybody can afford private duty care. But that’s where it’s headed,” stated Levy

With the proper training you can become an at home or facilitated health care provider, medical degree or not.

Top officials in the field are calling on congress to step in. They want to not only increase funding for Medicaid, but also provide incentives to workers, like loan forgiveness and childcare options.

