Rice University announced spring semester plans with recent COVID surge in cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Rice University will start the semester as scheduled on Jan. 10, but with some modifications based on the recent surge in COVID cases.

A letter from the university president said “because of the substantial medical and public health advances in fighting the pandemic – and the protective personal choices made by the vast majority of our community – the virus, to our knowledge, has not caused serious illness in the Rice population during the past year.”

According to the letter, instruction will generally be online for the first two weeks, and we will encourage all who can to remain remote during that time.

New policies beginning Jan. 10:

Vaccine boosters will be required for all employees and students , effective Jan. 10, if it has been at least six months since you finished your two-shot Pfizer or Moderna regime. If you had the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, you are not required to wait six months and you should get boosted with a second dose of vaccine as soon as possible. This requirement applies to all employees and students who come to campus unless they are granted a medical or religious exemption.

There is strong evidence that if you get a booster shot, you are far less likely to be infected with any of the SARS-CoV-2 variants including omicron – and if you become infected, you are much less likely to become seriously ill. As a reminder, the booster shot takes two weeks to be fully effective, and you must update your vaccination status with your booster information here

Courses will generally be delivered online for the first two weeks of the semester , and in particular, classes with over 50 students must be delivered online. Faculty teaching classes with 50 or fewer students have the option to deliver their courses in person during this time, but they must make accommodations for students who do not attend in person by recording their classes for asynchronous delivery or otherwise providing instruction for those who are remote. Faculty who plan to teach their course in person during these weeks must inform their dean by Jan. 3.

Indoor gatherings, including classes, are limited to 50 people through Jan. 24.

Masks must be worn indoors at all times based on our policy, which can be found here

Students are strongly encouraged to delay returning to campus – including, if possible, to university undergraduate housing – for two weeks, until the weekend of Jan. 22-23. If this is not feasible or is unduly burdensome for you, you may choose to return earlier. No approval process is required, but if you can, please delay returning to campus.

Research activities can continue, and research facilities and services will remain open.

Staff should work remotely to the extent possible until Jan. 24. Supervisors should provide maximum flexibility for all employees.

The letter stated plans to return to general in-person course delivery on Jan. 24 unless the situation in Houston deteriorates substantially or new information suggests that is inadvisable.

