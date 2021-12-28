Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA basketball game rescheduled following WAC COVID-19 policy changes

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Following the announcement of updated COVID-19 policies, two previously canceled men’s basketball games have now been rescheduled.

UT Rio Grande Valley will now play at Sam Houston on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT and at Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Vaqueros were originally scheduled to travel to Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam Houston on Jan. 1.

In addition, the previously announced change to the WAC women’s basketball schedule impacting Sam Houston at Lamar on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin at Lamar on Jan. 1 will no longer be considered forfeits in the conference standings and the three impacted teams will have the opportunity to reschedule.

PREVIOUS: COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA

WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,695 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby
In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington,...
Flu is making a comeback in US