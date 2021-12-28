Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some clouds and maybe a few sprinkles this morning.  Just like yesterday, clouds will begin to clear out this afternoon.  It will be warm and breezy again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.  There’s a better chance for rain tomorrow, especially in the first half of the day as a weak cold front moves into East Texas.  Some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible.  Not everyone will see the rain, through.  Still warm but not as breezy for the end of the work week and the next cold front looks to arrive in the new year.  Warm and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday.  Then a big cool down with a possible light wintry mix early Sunday morning.  No accumulations and no travel problems are expected but it will be cold and blustery.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
Lufkin police department strongly recommends the proper disposal of holiday gift boxes to help...
Lufkin police offer tips to preventing theft during the holiday season

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-28-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-27-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-27-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips