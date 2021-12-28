Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KLTV/KTRE) - Following a vote of athletic directors, the Western Athletic Conference has adjusted its game cancelation policy to balance the health and safety of coaches, student-athletes, staff and officials as well as protect the integrity of the conference schedule.

The minimum number of participants for conference play has been set at seven COVID-eligible student-athletes and one COVID-eligible coach. If a team meets the requirement, they will be expected to compete in the contest.

In addition, the WAC has determined that if a game is canceled for COVID-related reasons, administrators from the impacted institutions will work collaboratively to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule. If they are unable to find a date, the game will be considered a no-contest.

“Ultimately, we wanted to maintain some flexibility as the COVID landscape continues to change,” said WAC commissioner Brian Thornton. “Our biggest goals are to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as well as put our programs in the best position to compete in our conference tournament.”

The conference will continue to work with institutional leadership regarding any changes to seeding procedures for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home

Latest News

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
LSU’s 2022 signing class a work in progress
The 2021 season will conclude Tuesday for Texas Tech with the 63rd annual Liberty Bowl in a...
Tech set to clash with Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl
SFA basketball at walmart Christmas shopping. (SFA Athletics)
SFA basketball players give back to kids during Christmas break
SFA men's basketball buys Christmas gifts for kids in Nacogdoches