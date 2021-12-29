Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.(Source: AP)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 2.6-magnitude earthquake rattled residents of western Nacogdoches County Wednesday morning.

“Today, shortly before 10:00 am, the Nacogdoches Consolidated Communications Center received several calls from the Alazan-Lake Nacogdoches area in reference to a loud boom that shook buildings,” a post on the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office Facebook page stated. “Deputies responded to the area and could not locate any damage or the location of an emergency.”

After the calls came in, someone from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office contacted the United States Geological Survey (USGS) headquarters. At 12:12 p.m., the USGS confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the western part of Nacogdoches County at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries or damage have been recorded, according to the Facebook post.

A map from the USGS showing the quake's epicenter.
For more information, go to the USGS earthquake information page.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

