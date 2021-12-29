Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin ISD to require masks for students, staff beginning Jan. 5

(all use)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas school district is going to bring back face masks due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

An official confirms to KTRE that Lufkin ISD will require masks for students and staff the first week they are back from break. Students return to school after Christmas break on Wednesday, January 5.

For the latest COVID numbers across East Texas, click here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered

Latest News

Covid In East Texas
East Texas COVID-19 cases increase as at-home test availability dips
Upshur Solar Farm
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
new EMS service
Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service
Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina County begins new EMS service.
Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service