Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin released a new image of an alleged burglary suspect from over the holiday weekend.

According to a press release, this is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect that was captured by a surveillance video at Solar Tan.

Officials believe he may also be the same suspect who broke into businesses in the Turtle Creek office complex in the 1300 block of South John Redditt Drive over the holiday weekend.

The department is asking that if you know the identity of the suspect, call the department at 936-633-0356 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639TIPS.com.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.