Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy dense fog and temperatures in the 60s this morning.  By late morning, a few scattered thunderstorms could develop along a weak cold front that will move through during the day today.  A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the main threat.  This activity will race quickly east of our area by late afternoon.  Temperatures will still reach the mid 70s today, but will drop into the 50s overnight behind this cold front.  Partly cloudy with lighter winds and highs in the mid 70s tomorrow.  Clouds increase on Friday and chances for rain increase by Friday evening.  Another cold front is on the way and will bring a much more likely chance for rain through Saturday with a big cool down by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Man shot, dies after allegedly burglarizing Rusk County home
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-29-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-29-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-28-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-28-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 12-28-21
Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips