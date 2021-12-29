Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding child sex assault suspect

Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a child sexual assault case.

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Logan Rey Torres, 18, of Winnsboro. A grand jury recently indicted Torres on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and second-degree felony indecency with a child.

After Torres was indicted on the charges in the 145th Judicial District Court, NCSO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Torres is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 in July 2021, the press release stated.

Torres is 6-foot-3-inches tall and about 280 pounds.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigator Brandan Lovell by calling 936-560-7794,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Man shot, dies after allegedly burglarizing Rusk County home
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

(Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA-Lamar women’s basketball game rescheduled to Jan. 17
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: A few storms possible today