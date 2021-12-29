Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden

FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro...
FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - The NFL announced this evening that longtime NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden has died.

“We received the sad news that the great John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85,” the organization tweeted.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Memorial service information will be announced when available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

Covid In East Texas
Covid 19 In ETX
Upshur Solar Farm
Upshur Rural Solar Farm
Gaslight burglary suspect video
Video shows suspect after Lufkin business complex ransacked over holiday weekend
Video shows suspect after Lufkin business complex ransacked over holiday weekend