Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act for 2022, a defense spending bill which included portions of the “I Am Vanessa Guillen” Act drafted in the wake of the brutal murder of a soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

The NDAA authorizes a five percent increase in military spending and addresses issues including how service members are tried for crimes they commit while serving.

The news of a change in the military’s response to sexual abuse cases is welcomed by Vanessa Guillen’s family and other soldiers who have survived sexual trauma.

The #FY22NDAA has been SIGNED by @potus may these historic changes be blessings to those that need it and bring hope to those that felt unheard like my little sister did…unfortunately her story was the catalyst for this Bill. #IamVanessaGuillen We did it. @WhistleblowerLF pic.twitter.com/DZ9doPaHrD — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) December 27, 2021

“They paid attention. Everyone paid attention, and they noticed the big, big problem that existed and still exist till this day,” said Mayra Guillen, the slain soldier’s sister.

Guillen’s family said they have long maintained she suffered sexual harassment before being murdered by another soldier on post at Fort Hood in 2020..

New regulations will include sexual harassment as a standalone offense punishable under Article 134 of the UCMJ.

The bill also offers additional means for service members to report a sexual assault without fear of retaliation.

The goal is that current and future soldiers will never experience what the slain soldier experienced while serving her country.

.@POTUS just signed the FY22 #NDAA & honored his commitment to survivors by signing into law historic legislation taking sexual assault, murder, domestic violence & stalking out of the chain of command. This is for Spc Vanessa Guillén & the 20K sexual assault survivors each year! https://t.co/VMehYssR3E — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) December 27, 2021

“I can’t imagine the torment that my sister lived in every day within the base. With that person haunting her, especially being her supervisor, she would have to see him or dialog with him almost every day,” Mayra Guillen.

“They prioritized sexual assault, which, you know, it’s a very big deal. Sexual harassment is considered a crime now and we’re looking forward to making sure that it’s completely out the chain of command hands.”

