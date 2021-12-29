Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA-Lamar women’s basketball game rescheduled to Jan. 17

(Source: SFA Athletics)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
From the Western Athletic Conference

DENVER, Colorado (News Release) - Following the announcement of updated Covid-19 policies, two previously canceled women’s basketball games have now been rescheduled.

Lamar will now host Stephen F. Austin on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. and now host Sam Houston on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Previously, Lamar was scheduled to host Sam Houston on Thursday, Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1

