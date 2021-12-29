Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech wins AutoZone Liberty Bowl

By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in their first bowl game in four years, the Texas Tech Red Raiders came out and made a statement dominating Mississippi State 34-7 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Texas Tech used the ground game on the first drive as Tahj Brooks 19 yard touchdown run gave the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead.

After a Jonathan Garibay field goal, the 10.5 point underdogs were up 10.

Garibay added another field goal to give Tech a six point lead at the half.

In the third, Donovan Smith had a one yard touchdown run and then he threw a 14 yard touchdown to JJ Sparkman to stretch the lead to 27-7.

It’s Texas Tech’s first bowl win since 2013.

The Red Raiders with Sonny Cumbie go out on top, beating Mike Leach and the Bulldogs.

Texas Tech finishes the season 7-6.

