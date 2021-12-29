Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service

Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service.
Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On January 1, the City of Lufkin will no longer provide rescue services to all of Angelina County.

Normally, the City of Lufkin sends a paramedic and emergency responders for the entire county. New partnership with Allegiance will now cover all of Angelina County’s emergency response, leaving the volunteer firefighters performing rescue operations.

Some of the volunteer fire departments are concerned that the changes have left volunteers with little to no time to prepare for potential rescue services within their jurisdictions.

“You know, as a whole, obviously we, we work off of a limited budget. So these extra calls we’re going to be receiving as far as accidents and rescues. Obviously, that’s going to take more fuel, more upkeep on the vehicle wear and tear on the vehicle,” stated Lt. Kent Childers with Fuller Spring VFD.

Judge Don Lymbery wants to reassure the volunteer fire departments and the public that this change was meant to help. These volunteer fire departments will receive the funding they need to ensure rescue services are provided to all of Angelina County.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Suspect vehicle in Trinity hit-and-run
Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Trinity hit-and-run
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

Upshur Solar Farm
Upshur Rural Solar Farm
Covid In East Texas
East Texas COVID-19 cases increase as at-home test availability dips
A COVID-19 at-home test kit from Abbott
East Texas COVID-19 cases increase as at-home test availability dips
FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro...
NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden