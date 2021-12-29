Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our Wednesday. A few isolated showers will be possible but ending through the evening. Temperatures cooling down into the 60s for the evening, and mid 50s overnight. Thursday will be a nothingburger day, or so I’ve been calling it. Partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures, peaking in the mid 70s. We’ll hold onto the above normal temps through the end of this year, but changes arrive to ring in 2022. Friday night we’ll see a few spotty showers, and then activity becomes more widespread and heavy early Saturday morning.

There is a possibility some showers/storms could be on the strong to severe side, late Friday night/early Saturday. As of right now, the best chance to see any severe weather would be after 4AM Saturday, along and north of I-20. Of course, this can and will likely change as we get closer to the weekend. Still, a good opportunity to point out that New Year’s Eve will be a wet and stormy night. Once those showers and storms make their way out of East Texas, we’ll start to see out temperatures cool down.

By Sunday morning, lows will be in the upper 20s, and we’ll likely see a hard freeze that morning, and Monday morning. Now is the time to start thinking about making room to bring the plants indoors or covering them up, and putting spigot covers on. Remember the Four Ps: People, Pets, Pipes, Plants. by Tuesday, our lows shouldn’t be quite as cold. Highs for Monday through Wednesday will jump about ten degrees each day, so by next Wednesday, we’re back in the 70s. You’ve got to love East Texas weather. Have a great evening.

