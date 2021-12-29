Wednesday’s Weather: A few storms possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy dense fog and temperatures in the 60s this morning. By late morning, a few scattered thunderstorms could develop along a weak cold front that will move through during the day today. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the main threat. This activity will race quickly east of our area by late afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the mid 70s today, but will drop into the 50s overnight behind this cold front. Partly cloudy with lighter winds and highs in the mid 70s tomorrow. Clouds increase on Friday and chances for rain increase by Friday evening. Another cold front is on the way and will bring a much more likely chance for rain through Saturday with a big cool down by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.