Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Alleged Christmas burglar arrested in Texarkana

Marvin Hernandez
Marvin Hernandez(Texarkana Texas Police DEPARTMENT)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KSLA) - Texarkana police were called to the scene of a burglary at Midnight, Dec. 24th.

Police were called to a business on the 1500 Block of New Boston Road. That’s where police found Marvin Hernandez lying on the floor of the business with the store owner a few feet away making sure Hernandez didn’t leave.

Police say Hernandez allegedly broke into the store through the front glass door. He then proceeded to the cash register and slammed it on the floor to collect the money inside. Hernandez was unaware that the store owner lived in an apartment located in the back of the store and heard the commotion.

The store owner proceeds to grab a gun while his wife called 911. Upon seeing Hernandez taking money from jars in the store, the store owner shot into the ceiling and strongly suggested that Hernandez get on the ground.

Once at the scene, police proceeded to question Hernandez who gave police several different names and birthdays. Despite this, police were able to figure out Hernandez’s identity and arrested him for burglary and failure to identify.

Hernandez was booked into the Bi-State jail where his bond is set at $25.000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches child sex assault suspect in custody
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Helicopter Crash
DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash
Micah King is in custody.
Man taken into custody in connection with Turtle Creek, Gaslight Blvd. burglaries in Lufkin

Latest News

Highlights from Houston County Holiday Classic Championship
Highlights from Houston County Holiday Classic Championship
SPORTS PKG
SPORTS PKG
Longview Arboretum
Longview Arboretum undergoing updates, preparing for freeze
Drone video shows progress on new Longview Police Department facility
A quick look at progress on new Longview police station
Fireworks Supply
East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for the New Year