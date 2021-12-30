Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Athens Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated to Texas State Capitol

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Game Warden Memorial is moving from Athens to the Texas State Capitol grounds.

“Memorializes those that we’ve lost in the line of duty. As of this date, we’ve lost 19 officers, “ said Game Warden Major Quint Balkcom.

Balkcom said it also honors the families of those killed.

“Not forgetting the families. The families are the most important key aspect,” Balkcom said. “They gave the most because their loved ones are now gone due to what we do every day: get up, take care of Texans.”

For those in Athens who have had the memorial in their town, they plan to keep the existing granite, besides the figure, at the current location.

“We’ll have a footprint in both locations so the historic perception there in Athens and the access will be maintained,” Balkcom said.

Balkcom said one reason they are moving the memorial is that other memorials, specifically peace officer memorials, are housed on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol.

“I, like many others that wear this uniform, have friends that are on that memorial. So to be a part of moving it to a location that gets better access and knowing many of the families that are represented by a loss on that memorial, I can’t put enough emotion to what it means to me,” Balkcom said.

The Game Warden Peace Officer Association has been working to relocate the memorial from Athens to the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin since 2012.

The goal is to start the construction process and move the memorial by the end of next year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches child sex assault suspect in custody
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Man shot, dies after allegedly burglarizing Rusk County home

Latest News

Nacogdoches Earthquake
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
Game Warden Memorial
Athens Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated to Texas State Capitol
Vaccine Clinic On The Move
NET Health moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic to ‘long-term, stable’ location
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County