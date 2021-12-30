Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CDC reports mental health for children under 18 has been forgotten

Children wearing masks at school.
Children wearing masks at school.(WMC)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 140,000 children under the age of 18 have lost a parent, custodial grandparent or grandparent caregiver due to a COVID-19 related death. This includes those who died directly from COVID and those who died during the pandemic because of a lack of quality healthcare or movement.

For the children who lost loved ones, the CDC believes that identifying and caring for children throughout their developmental stages is necessary part of the pandemic response.

“You’re thinking about the loss, but you’re not thinking about the lasting effects and impact this is going to have on people, because you’re focused on the physical illness, not the mental part,” Belinda Valenzuela, LPC-Associate at Brazos Valley Mental Health & Wellness, said.

The CDC reports that children’s mental health going unnoticed by many is the “hidden pandemic.” The organization also reported that Texas is one of the states with the highest number of children facing the loss of a loved one due to a COVID-19 related death. Valenzuela believes this starts to impact children at an early age.

“It might manifest into acting out or physical symptoms such as I have a tummy ache, I have a headache,” Valenzuela said. “They might become irritable, they might become withdrawn. A child who’s really little might regress in their potty training.”

Those behaviors can have long-term and lasting effects as those children mature into teenagers and adults. Those effects include lower self-esteem, substance abuse and suicide violence, according to the CDC.

Along with professional help, Valenzuela believes that you can help children and teens in your life who may be experiencing loss.

“If you show a child that it’s okay to talk about emotions, they’ll feel like it’s okay to talk about emotions,” Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela believes that journaling and art projects that help honor the loved ones lost can also be helpful. In addition, Valenzuela believes it’s important to remember that everyone processes grief differently and patience is key.

For more information about mental health counseling in the Brazos Valley, click here. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, The New York Life Foundation and The Child Mind Institute also has resources on how to care for grieving children.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches child sex assault suspect in custody
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Helicopter Crash
DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash
Micah King is in custody.
Man taken into custody in connection with Turtle Creek, Gaslight Blvd. burglaries in Lufkin

Latest News

Highlights from Houston County Holiday Classic Championship
Highlights from Houston County Holiday Classic Championship
SPORTS PKG
SPORTS PKG
Longview Arboretum
Longview Arboretum undergoing updates, preparing for freeze
Drone video shows progress on new Longview Police Department facility
A quick look at progress on new Longview police station
Fireworks Supply
East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for the New Year