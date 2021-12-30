Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches child sex assault suspect in custody
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Man shot, dies after allegedly burglarizing Rusk County home

Latest News

The 27-year-old created a disturbance by knocking over a podium and had to be taken away by...
RAW: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run acts out in Fla. court appearance
Leads surface in Lufkin holiday crime spree
Leads surface in Lufkin holiday crime spree
Pictured is the Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife ...
Athens Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated to Texas State Capitol
TYLER LEGACY
TYLER LEGACY