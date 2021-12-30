Leads surface in Lufkin holiday crime spree

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Another long holiday weekend is approaching. For some business, home and vehicle owners in Lufkin the days may be a bit worrisome.

They’re the victims of multiple burglaries, break ins, and vandalism that happened over the Christmas weekend.

Police have some leads thanks to vigilant property owners.

Wary medical offices along Gaslight Blvd. include B&L Prosthetics.

Over the Christmas weekend they received a cell phone notification when an intruder smashed the business security motion light.

“Which was right next to the camera,” said owner Brooks Raney. “We were alerted to it.”

Raney installed the system after a Thanksgiving break in. This time he watched in ‘real time’ this man walking where he didn’t belong.

“It alerted me and I alerted the police. It all went through very quickly. You can see him looking at the camera. And especially when he saw this one here through the window, he kind of moved on down the road.”

Police suspect the same man entered several businesses at Copeland Square on South John Redditt Drive. This time the burglar disconnected electricity and cut security camera wires, then pried open deadbolt door locks.

Jingle bells tied on the door of East Texas Hearing Aids alert Jayan Strain, who is unsettled since the workplace break in.

“And hurt so many other people in the meantime. There being so many of us. I think it’s just sad,” expressed Strain.

Police are sharing surveillance video. Seems to be working.

“Somebody shared the picture on What’s Happening Angelina County and some people are commenting they might know who he is,” said B&L owner Lauren Raney. “Hopefully this will stop, so you can sleep better at night.”

Lufkin police are also investigating as many as 24 reports of windows on home, vehicles and businesses broken, but nothing stolen.

Anyone having information to these holiday crimes should contact the Lufkin Police Department.

And it’s advised to be vigilant over the New Year’s weekend.

