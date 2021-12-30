Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches infusion centers lack COVID-19 antibody treatment

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The state-operated infusion center in Nacogdoches has been closed since November.

Three other centers at Memorial and Medical Center Hospitals and at Dr. Eddie Furniss’ clinic shut down about three days ago. A pause in allocations of two currently available monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 was ordered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Furniss explains despite the closure, he hasn’t sent any of his patients to the hospital. He tells KTRE’S Donna McCollum promising new treatments for those fighting the virus and its variants will be seen in Deep East Texas sometime next month.

