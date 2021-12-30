Select East Texas Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 medication

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Multiple Walmart stores in East Texas will receive and dispense new COVID-19 antiviral medications.

Walmart announced today that select stores across the country will the provide the newly FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, this week as supplies allow.

The medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until more supply is available. The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Customers and health care providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Locations include select stores in Tyler, Nacogdoches and Lindale.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-through pharmacy windows.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.