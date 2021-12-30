Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Select East Texas Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 medication

(KLTV News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Multiple Walmart stores in East Texas will receive and dispense new COVID-19 antiviral medications.

Walmart announced today that select stores across the country will the provide the newly FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, this week as supplies allow.

The medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until more supply is available. The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Customers and health care providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Locations include select stores in Tyler, Nacogdoches and Lindale.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-through pharmacy windows.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches child sex assault suspect in custody
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
Helicopter Crash
DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash
Micah King is in custody.
Man taken into custody in connection with Turtle Creek, Gaslight Blvd. burglaries in Lufkin

Latest News

FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,229 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
Nacogdoches infusion centers lack COVID-19 antibody treatment
Nacogdoches infusion centers lack COVID-19 antibody treatment