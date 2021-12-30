The Stew Review: The Top 10 Movies of 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For all the fretting about the sustainability of The Theatrical Experience expressed throughout 2021 (and to be certain, the future of it all is still no sure thing), this year was a surprisingly fantastic year for movies. Granted, some of the year’s best either barely played in theaters or straight up never came to one near you. But all the same, there were so many good movies that it was hard to whittle this list down to just 10. As always, please note that I consider these my favorite movies, a line of demarcation that may not necessarily intersect with what could be considered “the best” (itself an almost wholly arbitrary designation). So without further ado, my Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2021

10.) Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time - The fourth and final entry in Hideaki Anno’s Rebuild of Evangelion series, the gorgeously animated Thrice Upon A Time is both a thrilling, emotionally engaging sci-fi action film and a fulfilling endcap to the fascinating experiment of a director re-examining his own seminal work, reflecting his own evolution and maturation across the decades. Thrice is a barn-burner of a movie that will be inscrutable to anyone not already intimately familiar with Evangelion, but for me there was little else like it this year (or any year).

9.) The Matrix Resurrections - I’m not sure what I expected out of a fourth Matrix movie but it wasn’t this. It’s a bold, brash, defiant, intensely personal film that turns every expectation sideways before defiantly going its own way. I have issues with various aspects, but as a whole I absolutely adored Lana Wachowski’s return to these characters and concepts she so clearly loves. Full review here.

8.) Spider-Man: No Way Home - There are about a hundred different ways this movie could have been a disaster. At best I largely expected it to be a fun but jumbled and overstuffed bit of fan pandering, what with its roping in of villains from Spider-Man movies past. And yet director Jon Watts threaded this needle with a level of skill and precision that kind of knocked my socks off. This is one of the absolute best Spider-Man movies yet, delivering not just fun thrills, but a story that feels as true to the comic book version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man as we’ve yet seen.

7.) Luca - One of Pixar’s best movies is also one of its most low-key. This tale of sea monsters hiding in plain sight has plenty of humor and gorgeous animation, but as much heart as any of the studio’s top tier films. This movie is going to age tremendously well and I look forward to revisiting it regularly in years to come. Full review here.

6.) Pig - “Nicholas Cage is a disheveled, disgraced former three-star chef who has to find his beloved pet pig” sounds like the logline for a ridiculous Saturday Night Live sketch. It shouldn’t work, much less as a straight-faced drama. Pig is a movie that is somehow simultaneously gentle and calm, and yet filled with anger and grief and passion and empathy and sadness. It’s one of the best performances you’ll see from Nicolas Cage as he further proves why he’s one of the best out there.

5.) The Last Duel - This movie may be one of the year’s biggest bombs, but that should in no way detract or distract from the fact that it’s a captivating piece of cinema and further proof that at age 84 Sir Ridley Scott can still direct circles around someone half his age. It’s a harsh film, to be certain, but one no less relevant to modern society and culture.

4.) Dune - I’m still in shock at how much I loved Dune and how genuinely great it is almost despite my utter apathy toward the source material. If you didn’t get the chance to see this on as large a screen as possible, pray for an IMAX re-release because Dune truly delivers one of the most arresting movie experiences of the year. Full review here.

3.) tick, tick … BOOM! - In no way did I expect “the guy who made Hamilton directed a biopic about the guy who made Rent” to result in one of my favorite movies of the year, but tick, tick … BOOM! is outstanding so here we are. Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature film directing debut is kinetic, emotional, heartfelt and celebratory. Andrew Garfield gives one of my favorite performances this year and I was shocked to discover how well he can sing. 30/90 is the earworm of the year.

2.) West Side Story - On its face, a remake of West Side Story feels kind of pointless, but this is just further proof that you should never lose faith in a master like Steven Spielberg. His remarkable career has already gifted us so many genuine classics and I have no hesitation saying this belongs right alongside all of them. Full review here.

1.) In & Of Itself - This one is a bit of a cheat as it’s not technically a movie, but I don’t care. This is my list, deal with it. Simply put, this was the best thing I watched all year, hands down.

It’s hard to know what to say about this, both in terms of preserving the mystery and mystique of it for those who haven’t watched it but also just in terms of precisely what it is. I could list all of the elements found within it. I could tell you that Frank Oz (yes, the master Muppeteer) directed this filmed version of a one-man stage show that ran for more than 500 performances in NYC. I could tell you details and describe portions of it that made my jaw drop and my eyes well up with tears, often at the same time. But being taken along this unexpected journey is part of what made it so very powerful to experience on first viewing. So my advice, if you’ve read this far, is to stop reading, carve out about 90 minutes of uninterrupted time and go watch this in full (on Hulu where it’s streaming) as soon as possible. Go into it knowing as little as possible. Then come back and read the rest of this. (Or keep going. The choice is yours, really.)

Suffice to say that I have never before and will likely never again watch something quite like what Derek DelGaudio has created. It was emotional in ways I wasn’t sure would or could translate through simply watching a performance like this outside of a live, in-person setting. DelGaudio is an impeccable performer, but he never allows his showmanship or the spectacle of the moment to ever outweigh or overshadow the emotional throughline that permeates every minute of the show.

As someone who has struggled to truly understand every facet of who I am and what I do and what I am able to give to the world and those around me, In & Of Itself connected with the core of that struggle in a way few other pieces of art have in the last several years. It’s not that I received some brilliant flash of internal illumination. Frankly I have no expectation of that ever happening. Rather, the core of In & Of Itself is one of empathy, grace, perseverance and reflection.

If nothing else, In & Of Itself is both timely and evergreen because it is a reminder that everyone, all of us, indeed contains multitudes. That inherent complexity is what makes us impossible creatures, for better and worse.

Runners up:

Malignant, Val, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, No Time To Die, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ruroni Kenshin: The Final, The Harder They Fall, Last Night In Soho, The Paper Tigers, The French Dispatch.

