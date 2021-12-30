Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies this afternoon turn to partly cloudy skies this evening. We’ll again see evening temperatures in the 60s, with a nice breeze. We could see more fog this evening and, in the morning, but nothing as widespread as what we saw last night and this morning. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s, with partly to most cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow. There is a chance for some isolated showers through the day Friday, but not expecting anything impressive until the evening/night.

We’ll again see highs tomorrow in the upper 70s, but a big cool down is on the way. Our next cold front will be approaching ETX late tomorrow night. This front will drive showers and thunderstorms into East Texas, some of which could be severe. The SPC has placed portions of our area in a Slight (2/5) Risk for severe weather. At this time, the great risk is wind, followed by lower risks for hail, tornadoes, and flooding. Shower activity will increase in the evening, and then the line of storms moves through in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The line should be clear of East Texas by the afternoon on Saturday. Behind the storms? Much cooler temperatures. By Saturday night we’ll be in the mid 30s, and lows for Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s. We’ll see our first hard freeze of the season that morning, followed by another on Monday morning. We are no longer expecting any winter mix, however we could see some ice if any water is still on the roads when temps drop below freezing. I do not expect there to be any major travel impacts.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.