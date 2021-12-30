Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Dense Fog Advisory This Morning

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off with dense fog around the area and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am this morning.  After the fog is gone, expect clouds to break and we become partly cloudy through the afternoon.  Expect light winds and temperatures back in the mid 70s.  Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with south and southwest winds breezy at times.  There is a chance for a stray shower or two during the day but the main chance for rain will start Friday night and increase into Saturday morning along a cold front.  This front will bring rain through midday Saturday and strong northwest winds by late Saturday.  Temperatures will start out in the 60s and 70s Saturday, but will fall quickly behind the cold front.  Most of the rain will end by Saturday evening, but any moisture leftover could result in a few snow flurries overnight into Sunday morning.  Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s early Sunday and only warm into the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches child sex assault suspect in custody
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar
James Tad Wheeler Jr.
2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered
Lufkin ISD to require masks for students, staff beginning Jan. 5

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-30-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-29-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 12-29-21
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips